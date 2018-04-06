Sabrina Carpenter to Topline Indie Road Trip Drama

Production starts this month on 'The Short History of the Long Road,' with Danny Trejo, Steven Ogg, Jashaun St. John, Rusty Schwimmer and Maggie Siff rounding out the cast.

Filmmaker Ani Simon-Kennedy is going on the road and bringing Sabrina Carpenter along for the ride.

Bicephaly Pictures, in association with Lunacy Productions and Relic Pictures, has announced the start of production on The Short History of the Long Road, the sophomore feature from Simon-Kennedy (Days of Gray). The road trip drama stars international recording artist and actress Carpenter as Nola, a young van-dweller forced to take the wheel for the first time when tragedy strikes. Rounding out the cast are Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Jashaun St. John (Songs My Brothers Taught Me), Rusty Schwimmer (The Perfect Storm), Danny Trejo (Machete) and Maggie Siff (Billions).

Production begins this month and is expected to last several weeks on location in New Mexico.

The film will be shot by Simon-Kennedy’s long-time collaborator Cailin Yatsko. Producers on the project include: Darren Dean (The Florida Project); Kishori Rajan (American Fable, HBO's upcoming Random Acts of Flyness); and Eddie Rubin (Puzzle, Love and Honor), along with Simon-Kennedy and Yatsko. Eric Schultz, Stu Pollard, Harris McCabe and Mike Han are executive producing while a co-producer credit is going to Bettina Kadoorie. Paradigm is handling sales on the film.

Carpenter is coming off the film The Hate U Give for Fox 2000, and she was recently cast in the NBC pilot So Close. She's repped by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, and attorney Chad Christopher at Stone Meyer.

Ogg is repped by Paradigm and MGMT; Siff by Paradigm, Suskin Management and attorney Adam Kaller at Hanson Jacobson; Trejo by Amsel Eisenstadt Fraser & Hinojosa Inc.; Schwimmer by Stewart Talent; and Dean by Paradigm.