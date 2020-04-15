WNBA's Top Draft Prospect Sabrina Ionescu Signs With WME Sports

The 22-year-old point guard is an all-time leader in NCAA career triple-doubles and a three-time PAC-12 player of the year after playing for the Oregon Ducks women's basketball team.

Sabrian Ionescu, the WNBA's top 2020 draft prospect, has signed with WME Sports for all off-court activity.

The 22-year-old point guard is the all-time leader in NCAA career triple-doubles and a three-time PAC-12 player of the year after playing for the Oregon Ducks women's basketball team.

A protege of Kobe Bryant and among those who spoke at the late NBA great's memorial service in February, Ionescu is projected to be drafted No. 1 in the upcoming WNBA draft on Friday and is widely considered to be the future face of the league.

WME Sports will work on Ionescu's marketing and sponsorship portfolio, while also exploring other opportunities across non-scripted TV, digital, literary and lectures.

Bill Duffy, chairman and CEO of BDA Sports Management, will serve as Ionescu's on-court basketball agent and adviser.