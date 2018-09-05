'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Actor Reveals His Many Day Jobs in Support of Geoffrey Owens

"I'm currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills," Nate Richert, who played Harvey Kinkle on the ABC series, tweeted on Tuesday.

Nate Richert has joined the list of performers to support The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens after photos of Owens working at Trader Joe's went viral earlier this week. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, who played Harvey Kinkle on the ABC series from 1996 to 2003, took to Twitter to share that he works a number of day jobs to pay the bills.

"I’ve been an actor for 32 yrs (since age 8). I’m extremely lucky to have had any success at all, let alone solid work in film and TV for 6yrs (20yrs ago)," the thread of tweets began. "I’m currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills. I do improv and songwrite to maintain my sanity."

"Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement," he continued. "We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you feel them (god, I love to make you laugh!). Not for fame, at least not in the traditional sense."

Richert continued the thread by defining what fame means to him. "Fame, to me, has only ever meant 'maybe more work someday,'" he tweeted. "A necessary evil because fame = the loss of anonymity, which can be uplifting when it brings someone joy, and hard when mean people decide to be mean."

The thread concluded with words of support for Owens. "GeoffreyOwens is an actor of a very high caliber; long before and long after playing 'Elvin' on Cosby. I can’t wait to see what’s next," he wrote.

and songwrite to maintain my sanity. Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement. We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you — Nate Richert (@NateRichert) September 4, 2018

people decide to be mean. GeoffreyOwens is an actor of a very high caliber; long before and long after playing “Elvin” on Cosby. I can’t wait to see what’s next. #GeofferyOwens #ActorsWithDayJobs #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch — Nate Richert (@NateRichert) September 4, 2018

Owens addressed the photos that surfaced of him working at Trader Joe's on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America. "There is no job that's better than another," he said. "It may pay better, it may have better benefits, it may look better on paper. But it's not better. Every job is worthwhile."

Terry Crews and Blair Underwood are among the many actors that have been outspoken about their support for Owens.

The Cosby Show actor added during the interview that he doesn't want people feeling sorry for him. "No one should feel sorry for me," he said. "I've had a great life, a great career."