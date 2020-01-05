Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Aim at "Naive, Misguided" Mark Zuckerberg at Golden Globes

The 'Who Is America?' star added that the Facebook founder "spreads naughty propaganda and only has imaginary friends."

Sacha Baron Cohen continued his attacks on social media on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, where he took a shot at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

While presenting JoJo Rabbit at the Beverly Hilton ceremony, the Who Is America? star said, "The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads naughty propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg." Following laughter, Baron Cohen added, "Sorry, sorry. This is an old intro for The Social Network."

The remarks were in line with recent statements the actor has made regarding major social media companies. In a speech at the Anti-Defamation League's New York Summit that went viral in November, Baron Cohen said in reference to recent hate group activity, "All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history."

Just two days later, he continued his critique in an opinion piece in The Washington Post, where he especially took aim at Facebook and Zuckerberg. "Zuckerberg claimed that new limits on social media would 'pull back on free expression.' This is utter nonsense," Baron Cohen wrote. "If a neo-Nazi comes goose-stepping into a restaurant and starts threatening other customers and saying he wants to kill Jews, would the restaurant owner be required to serve him an elegant eight-course meal? Of course not. The restaurant owner has every legal right, and, indeed, a moral obligation, to kick the Nazi out. So do internet companies."

Baron Cohen has often couched social justice messages in such titles as Borat and Who Is America? and has voiced his political opinions in discussing that entertainment. When discussing Who Is America? at The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor roundtable, he said the show was inspired by Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

"Donald Trump got elected, and I was upset by it. That anger and disappointment and revulsion, I was expressing it by sort of sending friends emails, you know, sharing articles," said Baron Cohen. "And in the end, I felt I was so angry, I felt I actually have to channel that into some characters who could expose some of those people. I wanted to sit with those people who were his friends."

Who Is America? featured segments with Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Dick Cheney and O.J. Simpson, among other public figures.

