The Sacred Riana Gets Asian Horror Anthology Series

The Indonesian magician, who made a name for herself on 'America's Got Talent,' will feature in the Fremantle Media and Wahana Kreator Nusantara collaboration.

Indonesian magician and illusionist the Sacred Riana left America’s Got Talent fans spellbound with her run to the quarterfinals, and her videos have attracted hundreds of millions of viewers across YouTube and Facebook.

Now the 27-year-old is getting a show of her own, thanks to a collaboration between Fremantle and Wahana Kreator Nusantara.

“The Sacred Riana: Bedtime Stories is an English-language, Asian horror anthology series set around the continent and inspired by folklore and urban legends,” the companies said in a joint statement released Tuesday. “Each self-contained, stand-alone episode has a unique cast and storyline, delivering Asian horror to a worldwide audience.”

The Sacred Riana (known offstage as Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani) first gained international attention with her winning run on the second series of Asia’s Got Talent in 2017, the region’s own version of the Simon Cowell-created American hit.

The artist creeped out audiences with her plays on a character who leans heavily on the influence of the Japanese horror classic The Ring (1998), with a matching doll that’s a nod to the Hollywood hit The Conjuring (2013). The series in development will also feature her magic and illusions, according to the statement.

“The fact that we are developing an international drama for the world stage, led by an Indonesian superstar such as the Sacred Riana, just shows us all how our industry is changing and great content can come from all corners of the world,” said Chris Oliver-Taylor, Fremantle's CEO for Asia Pacific.

The partnership is also developing Ex Addicts, a romantic comedy series centered around the lives of people who can’t get over their exes. Both shows are slated to hit markets toward the end of 2018, according to Tuesday’s release.