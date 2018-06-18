Sadie Sink Steps Out in Sequins at the MTV Awards

The 16-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star is officially an ‘It’ girl.

These days, nothing smacks ‘It’ more than wearing head-to-toe Gucci. When Alessandro Michele christens you as part of his covetable club, you know you have arrived. Such was the case on Saturday when Sadie Sink stepped out for the very first time in a full Gucci look accessorized with Repossi jewelry, just months after making her catwalk debut for the Japanese streetwear brand Undercover during Paris Fashion Week.

“It’s her first major red carpet moment wearing Gucci and I couldn’t have asked for a more appropriate look for the occasion,” says Molly Dickson, stylist to the Stranger Things star. “We generally gravitate towards sophisticated, yet edgy and cool pieces for her and I think, for this event, we wanted her look to be fun. The amazing pink sequin Gucci jacket made this vision come to life!”

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, Sink donned a glam pink sequin Gucci band jacket with gold sequin trim from the spring-summer 2018 collection, a $590 ‘Guccy Internaive XXV’ cotton T-shirt, faded jeans, and $1490 pink silk Gucci pilgrim pumps with crystal G buckles.

The 16-year-old has been making a name for herself in the fashion world. She also appeared in a Miu Miu campaign last December and was hand-picked to debut Rooney Mara’s vegan clothing line Hiraeth Collective on the red carpet this spring.

We can’t wait to see the next fashion moves from this Gen Z style star.

The MTV Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/PST.