Safehouse Pictures Makes Two Key Hires

Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold's Safehouse Pictures has made two new hires: Kelly Burnett as vp and Ariane Ackerberg as a creative executive.

Burnett joins from Robert Zemeckis' ImageMovers. Prior to that, she worked for UTA and Warner Bros Theatrical Marketing. Ackerberg, a UCLA grad, joins Safehouse from 20th Century Fox.

Matt Schwartz, who joined the company in 2013 and most recently served as the co-executive producer on the Netflix series Spinning Out, is being re-upped as executive vp.

"Safehouse has never been more ambitious and it is imperative to us that we expand our brain power and collective reach as we grow. Matt, Kelly and Ariane are the best of class and we look forward to them helping us evolve the company as we continue to meet the needs of an ever expanding marketplace," said Safehouse co-presidents Tunnell and Harold.