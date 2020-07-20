SAG-AFTRA Board Rebukes L.A. President For Refusing to Remove Corey Feldman From Sexual Harassment Committee

In the wake of "numerous separate, detailed complaints," union president Gabrielle Carteris urged that the actor be removed from the Local’s Sexual Harassment Committee; he ultimately resigned in June.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board passed a resolution on Monday morning condemning Los Angeles Local president Patricia Richardson for conduct “detrimental to the best interests of SAG-AFTRA’s members” by refusing to remove what the board described as an “alleged perpetrator” from the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee.

The resolution says this committee member ultimately resigned on June 26, "amid growing public concerns about this matter." A source close to the matter told The Hollywood Reporter that the individual in question is Corey Feldman. The actor is not named in the resolution, but another source said that two board members named him during the national board meeting, and a panel invitation notes Feldman as being part of the committee.

The Los Angeles SAG-AFTRA local president declined to remove the committee member even after “numerous separate, detailed complaints from women who had been subject to or witness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault,” according to the national board resolution, and despite a June 17 request from union president Gabrielle Carteris.

When asked for comment, Feldman replied in a statement that read, in part: "The same girls made the same claims 2 years ago and it was investigated and I was cleared by both LAPD and the DA, and say I’m greatly disappointed and have lost complete faith in SAG leadership, that Gabrielle Carteris would abandon precious measures I was trying to implement for the future safety and protection of our children."

In response to Carteris’ June request, L.A. local president Richardson responded in an email obtained by THR: “The charges sound serious but are unproven, baseless, possibly have been paid for.” Richardson did not respond to a request for comment. Her email did not explain the grounds for calling the allegations "baseless" or speculating that they might have been "paid for."

The SAG-AFTRA national board resolution also claims that there have been "formal complaints to law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department, and investigations are currently ongoing." It was not possible to independently confirm this assertion, and the LAPD did not respond to a request for comment. Richardson’s email says "police dismissed” the complaints, but this could not be verified either. SAG-AFTRA declined to comment.

Feldman has been outspoken about being a victim of sexual abuse, and is the subject of a recent documentary called My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, focusing on Feldman and the late Corey Haim.

The matter comes on the heels of growing tensions between the union’s national leadership and its LA local, controlled by dueling political factions. On July 7, the LA board passed a nonbinding resolution disapproving the TV/theatrical deal the union recently reached with major studios. Last year’s union elections – for president, board and other officer positions – were bitterly fought, and next year’s are expected to be as well.

Feldman's full statement is below:

As a victim myself of sexual predators and an avid spokesperson on behalf of victims everywhere, I welcome an investigation. Beyond that, I don't care to dignify the alleged claims of women who have been stalking me and harassing me endlessly for some time, for which I have contacted police.

My team and I have been tracking their movements for a very long time, and we have recordings and emails, along with eyewitnesses who will attest to the fact that this is all part of a covert operation to discredit, defame and ignore the claims I have been making for decades which have still not been investigated by LAPD or the DA of Ca.

And then we’d love to ask why why has nobody investigated the fact that his doc was hacked, stolen, pirated and given away losing 80 Million in potential sales? Why is nobody investigating how both his websites were hacked, and how he has had multiple attempts on his life, nor are any of the claims of abuse he endured as a child being investigated?

The same girls made the same claims 2 years ago and it was investigated and I was cleared by both LAPD and the DA, and say I’m greatly disappointed and have lost complete faith in SAG leadership, that Gabrielle Carteris would abandon precious measures I was trying to implement for the future safety and protection of our children.

The SAG-AFTRA national board resolution on July 20 is below:

Resolution Regarding Conduct of LA Local President Injurious to the Members of SAG-AFTRA

WHEREAS, all officers of SAG-AFTRA, including Local officers, are fiduciaries who must act in the best interests of the members of SAG-AFTRA and refrain from taking any action which is detrimental to the members’ best interests; and

WHEREAS, beginning in mid-June 2020, the President of SAG-AFTRA received numerous separate, detailed complaints from women who had been subject to or witness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault by a member of the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local who was serving on the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee; and

WHEREAS, a number of these woman have made formal complaints to law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department, and investigations are currently ongoing; and

WHEREAS, the Los Angeles Local President and other local officers were immediately informed of these allegations, in order to provide them the opportunity to remove the alleged perpetrator from his position on the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee during the pendency of such allegations;

WHEREAS, in addition to the concerns regarding the alleged perpetrator’s continuing membership on the local Sexual Harassment Committee, the Local President was also urged to remove the alleged perpetrator from a panel on sexual harassment that, while sponsored by an “unofficial” group of Los Angeles Local officers and members, appeared to the public to be an official SAG-AFTRA sponsored event; and

WHEREAS, on June 17, 2020, in order to protect the members of the Union, a written communication was sent to the Los Angeles Local President demanding that this member be removed from the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee; and

WHEREAS, on June 17, 2020, the Los Angeles Local President refused to remove the alleged perpetrator from the Committee, stating in an email that the charges were “unproven,” “possibly have been paid for” and, with respect to the panel on which he was appearing, that “[w]e have a clinical psychologist on hand to talk to anyone privately that is feeling triggered…;” and

WHEREAS, on June 22, 2020, in light of the Los Angeles Local President’s refusal to take action in regard to the alleged perpetrator’s continuing participation on the local Sexual Harassment Committee, a written communication was sent to the members of the Los Angeles Sexual Harassment Committee, emphasizing the need to “ensure that women who are reporting vicious sexual assault and harassment allegations are not ignored or dehumanized,” decrying the “victim-blaming and demeaning comments” made by the Los Angeles Local President and others, and reiterating the need to remove the accused member from the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee; and

WHEREAS, the Los Angeles Local President still refused to remove the member from the committee; and

WHEREAS, on June 26, 2020, amid growing public concerns about this matter, the alleged perpetrator resigned from the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee; and

WHEREAS, SAG-AFTRA has maintained an unequivocal position publicly condemning sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, and has worked steadfastly to attempt to address it in our Union and our industry; and

WHEREAS, if SAG-AFTRA does not respond appropriately to credible allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and assault such as those at issue, it will not retain the ability to act as a respected, proactive force combatting sexual harassment, abuse and assault in our Union and our industry;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Los Angeles Local President’s refusal to remove the alleged perpetrator from the Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee was detrimental to the best interests of SAG-AFTRA’s members; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Los Angeles Local President is ordered to cease and desist from all conduct that violates National Board policy or is otherwise detrimental to the best interests of SAG-AFTRA’s members.