SAG-AFTRA N.Y. and L.A. Buildings Evacuated After Phone Threat

The call was received at the labor union's West Coast headquarters around 11:46 a.m. today, per the Los Angeles Police Department.

The SAG-AFTRA buildings in Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated following a phone threat.

Police responded to a call at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. The incident is being investigated as a phone threat. No other information was released.

A representative for the New York Police Department added that the East Coast-based building, located at 1900 Broadway across from Lincoln Center, was being evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

Around 1 p.m. in Los Angeles, three police cars were stationed in front of the L.A. building, situated at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. near the La Brea Tar Pits, as employees and visitors milled about in front of the neighboring Starbucks, Mixt and Baja Fresh.

By 1:55 p.m., four police cars and seven bomb squad cars were on the scene.

On Twitter, some employees tweeted that officials told them to grab their belongings and go home for the day.

