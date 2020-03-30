SAG-AFTRA to Give Dues Relief for Affected Members Amid Virus Crisis

But those who can afford to pay in full were urged to do so, "to ensure critical services continue without disruption."

SAG-AFTRA has adopted a program to provide dues relief for its members during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the union said Monday.

Under the program, members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to COVID-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments. No late fees will be assessed and there will be no adverse impact on members’ work eligibility during this time.

“As working people, we know the great difficulties our members are facing,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “In order to relieve some of the financial stress so many people are dealing with at this time, the Finance Committee worked to provide much needed relief. I also want to thank the Executive Committee for their rapid response and diligence in launching this program to quickly bring help to our membership.”

The Executive Committee also approved a resolution designating the union as being in a status of resource conservation, which the union said ensures that SAG-AFTRA resources are exclusively devoted to essential, core functions, such as residuals payment processing, contract negotiation and enforcement, and organizing, with routine and non-essential meetings and activities deferred.

Members who are in a position to pay their dues in full are urged to do so upon receipt of their May semi-annual dues bill, the union added, noting that with production slowed or halted across its entertainment, television and commercials contract areas, “it is crucial that the union is able to collect the greatest portion of revenue possible to ensure critical services continue without disruption.”