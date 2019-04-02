SAG-AFTRA, Joint Policy Committee Reach Tentative Agreement on Commercials Contracts

The deal introduces an alternative compensation model that specifically addresses the realities of the modern ad business.

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Joint Policy Committee (JPC) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for successor television and audio commercials contracts.

The deal would introduce an alternative compensation model that specifically addresses the realities of the modern ad business. The agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA's national board later this month.

SAG-AFTRA president and negotiating committee chair Gabrielle Carteris said that the tentative agreement would deliver essential gains for performers while at the same time position them and the industry for growth in a rapidly changing environment.

“This agreement represents a real step forward for actors in this space. It modernizes the commercials contracts making them more relevant to the industry now and into the future. It is a monumental advancement in growing our jurisdiction. We are proud to have helped create this important benchmark that clearly speaks to the needs of the membership and the evolution of our industry,” Carteris said.

Joint Policy Committee chief negotiator Stacy Marcus said, “The members of our respective committees worked cooperatively to address the serious needs of both the industry and the SAG-AFTRA membership. The result of that hard work and committed partnership is a landmark agreement that protects industry and member interests, while creating a structure that will also grow the opportunities for years to come. Both the industry and SAG-AFTRA should be proud of their collective accomplishment.”

More to come....