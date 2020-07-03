SAG-AFTRA OKs Omar Chaparro's '7th & Union' LatinX Drama to Start Production (Exclusive)

The union approved COVID-19 safety protocols for the feature, which stars the Mexican comedy icon and is set to start shooting in Los Angeles on Monday.

SAG-AFTRA has given a greenlight for production on 7th & Union, a LatinX drama toplined by Mexican comedy star Omar Chaparro and Edy Ganem, and to start in Los Angeles on Monday.

The feature from newly launched Broken English Productions has Chaparro playing Raymundo, a Mexican ex-fighter who forms an unlikely bond with a disgruntled man (Gregg Daniel), whose life and relationship with his daughter, played by Erinn Westbrook, are unraveling.

The men join forces to win a fight that could very well save Raymundo, his wife (Ganem) and their child.

“Grandave Capital and Broken English Productions are really appreciative of SAG-AFTRA working with our team in establishing strong COVID-19 safety protocols, a union really dedicated to get their members back to work in these unprecedented times,” said Christopher Acebo of Broken English Productions in a statement.

As of June 12, film and TV production has been allowed to slowly resume in Los Angeles County under strict on-set safety protocols from the county's Department of Public Health. That includes "regular, periodic testing of the cast and crew" as well as an on-set COVID-19 compliance officer, social distancing and regular cleaning of sets and props.

But SAG-AFTRA has been selective in advising its members on which work to accept as production in Hollywood slowly returns. The Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller Songbird had looked to resume production in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, only to be hit with a "Do Not Work" notice from SAG-AFTRA.

7th & Union will be directed by Anthony Nardolillo from a screenplay by Oscar Orlando Torres, who also penned the LatinX box office hit Instructions Not Included. The movie lead Chaparro is best known in his native Mexico, but also starred in Pokemon Detective Pikachu alongside Ryan Reynolds.

The producer credits on 7th & Union are shared by Acebo, Nardolillo and Torres, with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital serving as executive producer. The movie project was introduced to buyers by Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave Capital at the recent Cannes Virtual Market.

Daniel is represented by Stride Management and BRS Gage Agency. Westbrook is repped by Treadwell Entertainment Group and APA.