SAG-AFTRA to Standardize Guidelines for Intimacy Coordinators

The rulemaking is part of the union’s effort to combat sexual harassment.

SAG-AFTRA on Sunday announced that it will collaborate with Alicia Rodis, the associate director and co-founder of Intimacy Directors International (IDI), to standardize, codify and implement guidelines for on-set intimacy coordinators.

The guidelines will seek to establish new policies for nudity and simulated sex, as well as define the duties and standards for intimacy coordinators on productions and specify training, vetting and qualifications of intimacy coordinators.

"Our goal is to normalize and promote the use of intimacy coordinators within our industry," said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. "Intimacy coordinators provide an important safety net for our members doing hyper-exposed work. At a time when the industry still needs to make great changes, our initiative will ensure the safety and security of SAG-AFTRA members while they work and respects the boundaries of actors."

Also involved in the effort will be other IDI intimacy coordinators and other trained providers, said the union. The project is part of SAG-AFTRA’s focus on sexual harassment issues, which it calls the Four Pillars of Change initiative and which includes a Code of Conduct and Guideline No. 1, a prohibition on business meetings in hotel rooms that the union has now had incorporated into major industry agreements such as the Netcode (daytime, unscripted and late night shows), commercials agreement and the bilateral Netflix agreement announced Saturday.

"These specifically implemented guidelines will allow productions to run more efficiently while the specialized support empowers both cast and crew," said national executive director David White. "We look forward to working with our industry partners and allies to ensure these guidelines work for our members and others on set. Many productions are already using intimacy coordinators so it is imperative to codify and standardize the work to best benefit SAG-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole."