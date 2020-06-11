SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach New TV and Theatrical Agreement

The deal comes after six weeks of negotiation.

Performers’ union SAG-AFTRA and major motion picture and television studios have reached agreement on a new three year TV/theatrical deal, the parties announced Thursday, capping six weeks of bargaining via videoconference.

No details were available. The union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had been operating under a press blackout since talks began April 27. The current contract expires June 30. The new agreement now goes to the SAG-AFTRA national board for review.

The talks were led by union president Gabrielle Carteris, chairing its negotiating committee, and national executive director David White, serving as SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini was lead negotiator for the AMPTP.

The deal covers television, streaming and theatrical product, and is expected to center on wages, residuals and various aspects of working conditions such as holds and exclusivity.

The union may also have obtained additional clarity on force majeure and hiatus provisions, some of which the studios contend allow them to hold actors indefinitely until production is resumed. But that matter was already a subject of discussion between the union and studios, outside the contours of formal bargaining, and the union had persuaded some studios to pay idled actors, so it is unknown whether the issue is addressed in the new deal.

As to residuals, the SAG-AFTRA agreement is likely to largely mirror the Directors Guild of America pact that was ratified April 3. On basic wages, the DGA achieved 3.5 percent and 3 percent wage/benefit increases, and SAG-AFTRA may have received the same, notwithstanding the industry’s economic deterioration in the three months since the DGA agreement was reached.

But none of the details are known at this point.

The AMPTP notably does not include Netflix, but a separate 2019 deal between the streamer and the union includes a clause that can make many provisions of the new deal become applicable to Netflix unless the platform objects.

Meanwhile, the WGA began talks with the AMPTP May 18 ahead of a June 30 contract expiration after a May 1 expiration was extended. The union has released extensive details on its bargaining position, which goes beyond what the DGA achieved.

Writers have continued working from home and via virtual writers rooms since the economic lockdown in March, but the situation is quite different for actors who are suffering from the production shutdown as well as, in many cases, the loss of side gigs. Despite the consensus industry guidelines on resuming production that were unveiled June 1, SAG-AFTRA has signaled that it may want greater assurances of safety, and it previously instructed members to obtain union permission before returning to work.