SAG Awards: 7 Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' cast joked about the show's many wins, Sandra Oh and Alan Alda got emotional, and Rami Malek thanked service members.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards offered plenty of great moments onscreen, but there were a number of memorable interactions and celebrations that took place off-camera.

Here are some of the fun moments at the 2019 SAG Awards that didn’t make it to air:

1. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dominated the comedy categories, picking up the first three trophies handed out during the telecast courtesy of wins for actor Tony Shalhoub, actress Rachel Brosnahan and for best comedy ensemble. The Hollywood Reporter accompanied the cast as they made their way from the stage to the winners room with a pit stop to get their trophies engraved. They proved their onscreen chemistry was no fluke, joking with one another — even if they were poking fun at themselves. "We are now the most hated group in this room," quipped Brosnahan to her costars, including Caroline Aaron who had her own hot take. "We should just stop," considering how the Amazon show has snagged series trophies at the Emmys, Golden Globes and now, at the SAG Awards. THR congratulated Amazon chief Jennifer Salke who was busy typing an email to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino who weren't present. Meanwhile Michael Zegen was hoisting his new trophy by using a lot of muscle. "This thing is so heavy," he said, trailed by Brosnahan who was clutching one in each hand for the two wins. No word on who will be emailing the business affairs executive about Shalhoub's contract. (For the record: Salke was overheard saying, "That was funny" during Shalhoub's shout out from the stage.)

2. SAG best drama actress winner Sandra Oh shares how much lifetime achievement award winner Alan Alda has meant to her in an emotional moment backstage.

3. Award winner Rami Malek, who attended Sunday’s awards with his mom, stopped to shake hands with service members before walking the carpet.

This is cool: Nominee Rami Malek arrives to #SAGAwards and his first stop is to the service men, women to shake hands, say hello. He also brought his mom. pic.twitter.com/sAlhvQzTYm — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 28, 2019

4. This is Us star Faithe Herman snapped a picture with SAG best actress in a film nominee Margot Robbie on the carpet.

5. Kevin Jeong and his fellow Crazy Rich Asians cast member Nico Santos met up for a photo on the silver carpet.

6. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom let loose on the carpet before the 2019 SAG Awards began on Sunday night.

7. Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi shared a laugh with her mother on the carpet before the awards.