SAG Awards: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's backstage reunion, a Meryl Streep-Robert De Niro picture and more 'Parasite' excitement were some of the night's biggest moments the cameras missed.

The 2020 SAG Awards had plenty of great onscreen moments, like Joaquin Phoenix's shoutout to Heath Ledger and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast's Pro-Fleabag speech, but there were numerous offscreen moments the cameras missed.

The Hollywood Reporter was there Sunday night to catch and report what happened that the TNT/TBS cameras airing the 26th annual awards show missed.

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage: Shortly after Brad Pitt won his best supporting actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston took the stage to accept her award for best actress in a drama series for her role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. During her speech, Pitt was photographed watching her on a TV backstage, and later, the two congratulated each other on their successes.

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep took a picture together: Playfully referred to as the queen and king of acting, De Niro and Meryl Streep posed for a picture together inside the Shrine Auditorium.

Parasite's cast got a standing ovation before they even won: Parasite was definitely a crowd favorite at the awards on Sunday night. This became clear after the entire auditorium gave the cast a standing ovation when they went on stage to present their film, before they even received the night's top prize of best cast.

I don’t think I’ve seen a standing ovation for a cast just to present their film to #SAGAwards audience. Very cool for @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/YQzHQErMsV — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 20, 2020

Military members got the best selfies on the carpet: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Leonardo DiCaprio all stopped to get a selfie with the military crew on the silver carpet before the 26th annual SAG Awards began.

This is very cool: the military crew is getting the best selfies today #SAGAwards with @LeoDiCaprio @JLo ARod. pic.twitter.com/vdoBVGS5eD — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 20, 2020

The Parasite cast is fond of Peter Dinklage: Peter Dinklage won for best actor in a drama series, the only award for Game of Thrones' final season. Not only were his fellow cast members on the HBO show ecstatic, but the Parasite cast also got on their feet for the actor.

Table 9 & 10 #GoT jumped up for Peter Dinklage after his win (and standing o from Parasite crew!) DB Weiss just made it back from bathroom in time. I know cuz I was in line at same time as him w/ Taika Waititi, Jharrel Jerome, Joaquin Phoenix but no pics... cuz duh. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/r9zNEqjUyk — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 20, 2020

Reese Witherspoon couldn't contain her excitement when one of her co-stars won: Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story, the only one for Noah Baumbach's story of a grueling coast-to-coast divorce. Witherspoon and Dern starred alongside each other in HBO's Big Little Lies.

Reese Witherspoon was one of first on her feet for standing ovation after Laura Dern’s win for Marriage Story. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wk20xe0NzJ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 20, 2020

Pitt showed off his true football colors: Pitt is a known Kansas City Chiefs enthusiast, so when fellow Chiefs fans on the silver carpet threw the actor a Chiefs hat, he couldn't help but wear it as he walked along the carpet.

The Parasite cast was ecstatic when they won the top prize: They also received cheers from the entire auditorium.

Roman Griffin Davis outdid himself: The Jojo Rabbit breakthrough actor could not contain his excitement on the silver carpet. He was photographed smiling and taking selfies with another little boy.

Bong Joon Ho was thrilled when his cast won: Bong Joon Ho was recorded going up to his cast backstage, clapping, arms above his head, shouting as he greeted the cast, and they all joined in.