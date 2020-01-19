Laura Dern Thanks Parents at SAG Awards: "I Literally Would Not Be Here If It Were Not for Actors"

The actress thanked her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd for exposing her to the industry while accepting the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role award.

Laura Dern took home the award for best female actor in a supporting role at the 2020 SAG Awards.

She was up against Jojo Rabbit's Scarlett Johansson, Bombshell's Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie and Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez.

After hugging her father Bruce Dern, the actress took the stage to thank the Screen Actors Guild and the actors in attendance.

"What an incredible room to be in. To be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances," she said.

Dern next thanked Netflix, Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. "I want to thank our Marriage Story family. Our leader, our hero Noah Baumbach. Our incredible cast. To Adam and Scarlett and the two partners in law, I want to share this with the extraordinary Alan Alda and Ray Liotta," she continued.

The actress next thanked the film's casting directors, as well as casting directors in general for finding and giving actors jobs. "Namely Lynn Stalmaster for telling me to study and try this," said Dern.

"And to all you actors. I literally, literally would not be here if it were not for actors, so thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd," she thanked her parents. "And thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, on your movies, doing your plays and getting to know the wealth of these extraordinary people."

Dern later thanked her grandmother for raising her on reruns of classic sitcoms. "And the voices and people I've watched and loved forever. Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, Mary Tyler Moore. You know, all these incredible artists," she continued. "Redd Foxx, Freddie Prinze. Everyone we got to grow up with that made us want to do this."

After shouting out her Big Little Lies co-stars, she added, "We are the most blessed people in the world."

The 26th annual SAG Award aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.