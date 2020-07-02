2021 SAG Awards Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The awards show was originally set to take place on Jan. 24, 2021.

The SAG Awards is delaying its ceremony date amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The award show, which honors the best in film and television, will now take place on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The 2021 SAG Awards was originally set to take place on Jan. 24, 2021.

Along with the new date, eligibility requirements have been modified, with the eligibility window being extended by two months.

SAG Awards nomination voting will now run from Jan. 11, 2021 through Feb. 1, 2021, with the nominations announcement coming on Feb. 4, 2021. The final round of voting, meanwhile, will run from Feb. 10, 2021 through March 10, 2021.

Last year's SAG Awards ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Big winners included the cast of Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Renée Zellweger for Judy, among others.

The SAG Awards is only the latest award show to delay their ceremony date as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic. The 93rd Academy Awards and BAFTA Film Awards recently pushed their dates, too.

The Oscars is being delayed from Feb. 28, 2021 to April 25, 2021. The eligibility for films — which began on Jan. 1, 2020, and was set to expire at the end of Dec. 31, 2020 — has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021. Meanwhile, the BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after originally being scheduled to take place on Feb. 13, 2021.

Key deadlines and events leading to the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are...

Monday, September 21, 2020

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions



Friday, November 20, 2020

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)



Monday, January 11, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens



Monday, February 1, 2021

Nominations Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Deadline for Paying November 2020 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting



Thursday, February 4, 2021

27th SAG Awards Nominations Announced

Records Pulled for Final Balloting



Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Final Voting Opens



Friday, February 26, 2021

Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting



Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)



Sunday, March 14, 2021

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards