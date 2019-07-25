SAG Awards 2020 Date Changes, Avoids Airing Opposite Grammys

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, the same night as the music industry's biggest awards show.

The 2020 SAG Awards has a new date.

Organizers said Thursday that the 26th annual edition of the ceremony will move from the previously announced date of Jan. 26 to the new date of Sunday, Jan. 19. The original date saw the SAG Awards, which airs live on TNT and TBS, airing opposite the Grammy Awards, which is broadcast on CBS.

In addition, organizers said they have extended their deal with TNT and TBS to broadcast the live event. Submissions are being accepted from July 29-Oct. 21, with balloting opening Nov. 14 and closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Nominations will be announced Dec. 11, with voting opening Dec. 17 and closing at noon Jan. 17.

While organizers did not cite the Grammys (or any other specific reason) for the move in their announcement, the date change didn't come as a surprise to some observers, as networks look to make the most of the live and special-event programming they have rights to in the Peak TV era.

Additionally, given the Oscars' early date in 2020 — the show is set for Feb. 9, which is 15 days earlier than the 2019 ceremony and nearly a month earlier than the 2018 show — the SAG Awards producers, and other awards show organizers, had fewer dates from which to schedule their shows, and some have faced challenges as they look to claim a date in the abbreviated awards-season window.

Veteran strategists have expressed concern over the shortened awards season: "You're going to have no room to breathe," one told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "You’re going to be in the deep end from the beginning.”

Among the ceremonies and festivals that have staked out earlier dates than usual as a result are the BAFTA Awards, the Santa Barbara Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 2020 SAG Awards original date, however, put it in the same weekend as 2019's ceremony, which took place Jan. 27. The Grammys, on the other hand, are set to air two weeks earlier in 2020 than in 2019 (Jan. 26 versus Feb. 10). Over the past 10 years, the music industry's own awards show has typically taken place mid-February, with the exception of 2010, 2014 and 2018, when the show aired the last weekend in January.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For a calendar of awards-season dates though the 2020 Oscars, click here.