SAG Awards: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks U.S. 'Fleabag' Fans in Acceptance Speech

The 26th annual SAG Awards took place Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Fleabag on Sunday night.

The actress beat out Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek).

At the start of her acceptance speech, the Fleabag creator and actress shared how she normally enjoys to be spontaneous in her speeches but did not want to be bleeped out on air this time.

"This is what I really wanted to say," Waller-Bridge continued. "The Fleabag team go back home tomorrow to the U.K.... I have to say from the bottom of my heart thank you for being so supportive of this show on these shores."

Waller-Bridge continued that amid all the "amazing Hollywood things" one can get "easily distracted," but she has not taken her journey in the U.S. for granted.

"At some point it will hit me and I'll go into a corner and have a good ol' cry," she said to the audience.

"This whole thing really has been a dream," she continued. "If I wake up tomorrow and I discover it was just that, then thank you, it has been the most beautiful dream."

The 26th annual SAG Award aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.