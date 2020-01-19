'Parasite' Makes History With Best Cast Win at SAG Awards

The cast said onstage that the movie is about "coexistence and how we can all live together."

Parasite won the SAG Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture on Sunday night, making history as the first foreign language film to win in this category.

Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho were among the castmembers that took the stage to accept the honor.

Song said, with help from translator Sharon Choi, that "although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together."

"But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie," Song continued to laughter from the audience.

"I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will remember and never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much," Song concluded to applause from the crowd.

The win is major for the South Korean comedy thriller, considering SAG-AFTRA's longtime aversion to subtitled films. This honor furthers the possibility of it making a very serious run at becoming the first non-English-language film to ever win the best picture Oscar.

Bong Joon-ho's film is the Academy's first-ever Korean best picture nominee. The South Korean dramedy stands to win up to six Academy Awards at the Feb. 9 ceremony: best picture, director, foreign language film, original screenplay, production design and film editing.

The film was up against Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Speaking with reporters backstage, Song said, "We’re the parasites of Hollywood now, hopefully with this opportunity and the success of Parasite, various industries across the world will come together."

Bong added, "It is true that the momentum is building and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today what is truly important was the cast was acknowledged by peers and that’s the greatest joy... in regards to Oscars, who knows what will happen."

"Other than us, there’s so many out there in foreign countries," Choi said to reporters backstage. "I hope after this year or next year, we can see more Asian films."

The 26th annual SAG Award aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.