Saks Fifth Avenue Gets Festive With 'Frozen 2' Holiday Gifts

Fans can purchase a $1,900 Olaf gold charm bracelet, $3,495 Judith Leiber clutch and $395 Elsa and Anna dolls.

'Tis the season for the start of holiday shopping, and Saks Fifth Avenue is getting into the spirit by tapping into one of the most anticipated winter films of the year — Frozen 2. Out Nov. 22, the Disney sequel follows regal sisters Anna and Elsa as they again attempt to save their icy kingdom.

Saks Fifth Avenue will celebrate with window displays, new apparel and accessories and an in-store activation. At a launch party Nov. 25 at the New York flagship, Elsa actress Idina Menzel will perform a song from Frozen 2 and numbers from her Christmas album. The event will feature a local choir, dancers and Frozen characters, along with a 10-story light show that will run every night this holiday season.

An in-store activation, dubbed "Disney’s Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience," will bring fans into an immersive experience where they can interact with the characters. Located on the ninth floor of the New York flagship store, it runs from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24. Tickets are $5, which will be donated to New York-Presbyterian Phyllis and David Komansky Children’s Hospital.

Already available for preorder, products include Frozen-themed S'well water bottles, high-top Converse sneakers, Sorel snow boots, Hanna Andersson pajamas and Kipling backpacks with Olaf. Among the luxury pieces are a Judith Leiber Couture clutch with ombre crystals ($3,495) and a snowflake crystal clutch ($3,995) and Roberto Coin Jewelry such as the yellow gold Olaf charm bracelet ($1,900), earrings with diamonds, amethyst and green tourmaline ($5,500) and diamond snowflake studs ($3,100).

Kids can get Charm It! accessories and stocking stuffers, including hair clips, scrunchies and beanies, as well as just 1,000 Limited Edition Anna and Elsa dolls ($395 each). "Prestige" Anna and Elsa costumes are also offered with velvet cloaks, sequin detailing and glitter organza capes ($80 each).

The Beverly Hills location will carry the Arendelle merchandise and decorate its store windows through Christmas Eve.