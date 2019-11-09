AFM: Quentin Tarantino Doc 'QT8: The First Eight' Sells Wide

The documentary from director Tara Wood, which was held up from release by The Weinstein Company bankruptcy, was picked up by buyers across Europe and Asia.

Tara Wood has racked up multiple territory sales at the American Film Market for her documentary QT8: The First Eight, which chronicles the making of Quentin Tarantino's first eight films.

Her sales outfit, Wood Entertainment, inked sales with multiple territories across Europe and Asia for the film, including with Signature Entertainment for the UK and Australia, Koch Films for Germany, Exponenta Films for Russia, Noori Pictures for South Korea and DocAviv for Israel.

Wood Entertainment and Shaked Berenson’s Entertainment Squad jointly bowed the documentary in the U.S. this October. The VOD release is set for Dec. 3.

Wood had initially planned to release the doc ahead of Tarantino's latest feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But QT8 was caught up in the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company, which had financed it. Wood only secured control of her picture earlier this year and, after updating and recutting elements of it, first screened QT8 for buyers in Cannes earlier this year.