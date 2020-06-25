'The Salesman' Star Taraneh Alidoosti Gets Deferred Prison Sentence in Iran

The actress, who boycotted the Oscars in 2017 in protest over Donald Trump's travel ban, got five months for "propaganda activities against the state" after sharing a video of a police officer attacking a woman.

Iranian actress, and star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning The Salesman, Taranah Alidoosti has been sentenced to five months in prison.

According to U.K.-based Persian news channel Iran International TV, Alidoosti was charged with "insulting law enforcement" and engaging in "propaganda activities against the state," with the sentence — which has been deferred for two years — coming after the actress had shared a video of a member of Iran's plainclothes "morality police" insulting and attacking a woman on the street for not wearing the hijab headscarf.

"Following a legal complaint from the Deputy for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of [Iran's law enforcement force], Taraneh Alidoosti was sentenced to five months in prison," tweeted arts and culture journalist Giso Faghfouri. "She is charged with 'insulting law enforcement. The subject of [the law enforcement force's' complaint was her re-posting of a controversial film showing an encounter between a morality police officer and a woman. She was summoned on January 21, 2020 but was later released on bail. Now she has been informed of her prison sentence, which has been deferred for two years.”

Iran International TV had reported that Alidoosti was summoned to Branch 9 of the Culture and Media Prosecutor’s Office on January 21, 2020 and was charged with "propaganda activities against the state."

In 2017, Aldoosti — who has previously used social media to criticize the Iranian government — sparked headlines when she boycotted the Academy Awards ceremony, where The Salesman took the best foreign language film award, in protest over Donald Trump's proposed visa ban, which she said was "racist."