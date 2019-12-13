Sally Field Arrested While Protesting With Jane Fonda in D.C.

Fonda and others have been holding weekly demonstrations over climate change, dubbed Fire Drill Fridays.

Sally Field was among the protesters arrested Friday while she was demonstrating with Jane Fonda's climate change activist group in Washington, D.C.

The Oscar-winning actress was showing on video posted to social media being cuffed (zip-tied) and led away from the U.S. Capitol steps by police.

Fonda and others have been holding weekly demonstrations over climate change in D.C., dubbed Fire Drill Fridays.

Thank you to @sally_field who was just arrested on the US Capitol steps with #FireDrillFriday taking action demanding a just transition! pic.twitter.com/T54vKME0Ve — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

A number of stars have joined — and subsequently been arrested — while protesting with the actress.

Field and other taken into custody will likely be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a misdemeanor.

Fonda began her Fire Drill Fridays in early October.

She was arrested a number of times before she had to keep her distance because she faced a longer stay behind bars as her charges kept increasing. She had to spend one night in jail. However, the D.C. officials said she will be not charged for those previous arrests.

Other stars arrested with her include Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and Sam Waterston.

Fonda has been a political activist for decades and a staunch opponent of oil industry developments and she has made clear her plans on protesting as many times as it takes to get her climate change concerns and point across.