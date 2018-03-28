Sally Hawkins to Produce Thriller 'Cordelia'

Antonia Campbell-Hughes will play the titular role, with Michael Gambon and Johnny Flynn also starring.

Sally Hawkins is to executive produce the U.K. bombing drama Cordelia from writer-director Adrian Shergold and POW Films, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Hawkins has backed the psychological thriller since its inception. The film sees Antonia Campbell-Hughes as Cordelia, a young actress who is on the London subway system on July 7, 2005, when terrorists attack the carriage she is traveling in. Cordelia, which also stars Michael Gambon, Johnny Flynn and Catherine McCormack, picks up the young woman's story 12 years after the terrorist attack when she is attempting to get on with her life in a rundown section of London.

Hawkins has her first executive-producing gig after landing a best actress nomination for The Shape of Water, where she played a mute cleaning woman at a top-secret government facility with a romantic interest (played by Doug Jones) in a fishlike creature.

Campbell-Hughes penned the script for Cordelia along with Shergold. Kevin Proctor of London-based POW Films is producing, after earlier collaborating with Shergold on Funny Cow, which is set for a U.K. release next month.

Their latest indie is being shot at the Twickenham studios through May 2018. Hawkins is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.