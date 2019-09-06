Toronto: Sally Potter Prepping Brexit-Inspired Comedy 'Alba'

The eclectic British helmer will shop the Adventure Pictures project at TIFF's International Financing Forum.

British auteur Sally Potter is at work on Alba, a Brexit-inspired comedy to be shopped to potential co-production partners at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The $4.6 million indie from Adventure Pictures, the production shingle led by Potter and Christopher Sheppard, will be part of the International Financing Forum at TIFF.

Alba is about a family, on an expedition to scatter the ashes of an archaeologist, who battle survivor guilt and sibling rivalries. As they pitch camp at one of the archaeologist's sites, buried tensions surface, a debate over English identity is unleashed and arguments escalate into a pitched battle and a dawn showdown.

Director of photography Robbie Ryan and production designer Carlos Conti, both of whom worked with Potter on The Party and the upcoming Molly release that stars Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning, are attached to Alba.

Potter's other credits include The Tango Lesson, The Man Who Cried and Yes.