Salma Hayek Pinault Inks First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

The actress will produce English- and Spanish-language features to be released by the studio.

Lionsgate on Thursday unveiled a first-look producing deal with Salma Hayek Pinault and her producing partner, Jose "Pepe" Tamez.

Under the agreement, Hayek Pinault and Tamez will produce feature films for Lionsgate under the actress' Ventanarosa Productions banner for Lionsgate to release. "Salma is an artist with a distinct and powerful voice whose projects resonate with audiences around the world, and we're thrilled to partner with her and Jose on films that reflect their unique creative vision," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chair Joe Drake said in a statement.

Besides English-language movie titles, Hayek Pinault will also explore Spanish-language feature film opportunities with Lionsgate's Pantelion Films venture. "I'm very grateful to begin this new phase of my partnership with Lionsgate" she said in her own statement.

Hayek Pinault earlier appeared in Lionsgate's action comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard and Pantelion Films' breakout success How to Be a Latin Lover. "They have built a tremendous rapport with mainstream and underserved audiences alike, and their willingness to push the envelope with films that reflect a bold and authentic creative vision fills me with great excitement. I couldn't have found a better home," the actress and producer added about Lionsgate.

The studio and Hayek Pinault's production banner have several feature projects in development, with some for the veteran actress to star in. She also produced the Oscar-winning Frida and the Emmy-nominated comedy Ugly Betty.

She is best known for movie roles in Grown Ups, Desperado, Tale of Tales, Savages and most recently Beatriz at Dinner for which Hayek Pinault earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Tamez is president at Ventanarosa Productions and worked with her on Ugly Betty. He also produced The Prophet and Beatriz at Dinner.

Hayek Pinault is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. The first-look deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Phil Strina, Motion Picture Group senior vp business and legal affairs.