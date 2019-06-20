Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson to Star in 'Bliss' for Amazon Studios

Mike Cahill is directing the sci-fi drama, with Endgame Entertainment producing.

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek are toplining the mind-bending romancer Bliss for Amazon Studios and Endgame Entertainment.

Mike Cahill (I Origins, Another Earth) is directing the sci-fi project now shooting in Los Angeles and Croatia. Wilson plays a recent divorcee, Greg, whose life is falling apart as he meets an enchanting woman, Isabel, played by Hayek, who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real.

Isabel insists they live in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful real world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel's wild theory.

Endgame Entertainment's James D. Stern is producing, with Lucas Smith and Marsha Swinton executive producing.

"Mike Cahill is a brilliant storyteller gifted by a unique ability to craft the truly high-concept idea in a deeply soulful way that resonates with audiences," Ted Hope, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Hayek will also star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Paramount comedy Limited Partners. Wilson most recently starred in the adaptation of Raquel J. Palacio's novel Wonder, alongside Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay.

Cahill is repped by WME. Hayek is represented by CAA and Management 360. Wilson is repped by UTA.