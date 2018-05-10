Billboard Music Awards: Salt-N-Pepa to Perform With En Vogue

Other performers announced for the 2018 BBMAs include host Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, BTS, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato.

The Billboard Music Awards has yet another major act to add to this year's all-star performance lineup: Salt-N-Pepa. The legendary rap trio will team up with vocal group En Vogue for a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of becoming the first female rap artists to hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa) and DJ Spinderella made their chart debut in 1987, and one year later, their iconic track “Push It" became the first rap song by a female act to hit the top 40 of the Hot 100 -- eventually making it all the way to No. 19.

“Thirty years later, we’re still Pushing It all over the world and we’re still loved and celebrated by fans we grew up with as well as new fans,” Salt-N-Pepa said in a statement. “Looking back at all the barriers we’ve broken as women in this very male dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career. We are blessed.”

The group reached even higher heights on the chart in 1994, teaming up with En Vogue for the No. 3-peaking Hot 100 hit "Whatta Man."

Other performers announced for the 2018 BBMAs include host Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, BTS, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato. The ceremony takes place May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This story first appeared on billboard.com