'Salvation Day' Sci-Fi Film in the Works at Entertainment One

Screenwriter Karl Gajdusek will adapt Kali Wallace's novel and Ben Forkner will produce via his newly-inked first look deal with the indie studio.

Kali Wallace's sci-fi novel Salvation Day is set to be adapted as a movie by Oblivion screenwriter Karl Gajdusek and Entertainment One.

Ben Forkner will produce the film adaptation via a newly-inked first look deal with eOne, which will cover all film, scripted and unscripted TV and new media projects. Salvation Day will be set aboard an abandoned spaceship where a lethal virus is awoken and a strong young woman fighting for a better world comes to question everything she believes in.

Forkner recently received a straight-to-series order from Showtime for Ripley, which is based on the Patricia Highsmith series of novels and will be written and directed by Steven Zaillian, with Forkner exec producing. He also produced the sequel to The Gallows for Lionsgate and is set to produce the films Cowboy Ninja Viking at Universal with Chris Pratt, and New Regency’s Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, with Adrian Lyne directing.

Gajdusek recently wrote The King's Man prequel with Matthew Vaughn for Fox and The Last Days of American Crime for Netflix. He also wrote Oblivion, which starred Tom Cruise and Joe Kosinski directed. In the TV space, Gajdusek is writing Riverview for HBO, with Darren Aronofsky attached to direct.

And he executive produced the first season of Stranger Things for Netflix and created and exec produced the series The Last Resort on ABC.

Forkner is repped by Ginsburg Daniel and Gajdusek is repped by Management 360 and Verve.