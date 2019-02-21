Salvatore Ferragamo Promotes Hollywood Favorite Paul Andrew to Brand Creative Director

The British designer formerly served as creative director of womenswear at the Italian luxury house.

Salvatore Ferragamo has announced a big promotion ahead of their fall/winter 2019 show in Milan on Saturday. Paul Andrew is being elevated to overall creative director of the brand. In his new position, he will be in charge of all design operations across the brand.

The British designer has been a quickly rising star at the Italian luxury house. Andrew joined in 2016 as women’s footwear director, and he rose to women’s creative director a year later.

Prior to joining Ferragamo, Andrew served as vp design, shoes and accessories for Donna Karen for nine years. He received the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2014.

The Ferragamo brand has a long history with Hollywood, which will be detailed in an upcoming documentary about the fashion house from Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo originally opened up a shop for custom-made shoes in Santa Barbara in 1915. The popular designs soon spread across Hollywood notables, and Ferragamo became known as “shoemaker to the stars.” His early clients included Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and Rodolfo Valentino, and later Greta Garbo, Sophia Loren, Judy Garland, Lauren Bacall Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth, among many others. Additionally, he crafted handmade cowboy boots for classic Western films, as well as designing the shoes for Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments.

The brand continues its storied influence in Hollywood, including designing shoes in 2015 for Cate Blanchett in Carol and the classic slipper in Disney’s 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella.

Andrew has previously created red carpet designs for Lupita Nyong’o, Amal Clooney, Allison Williams, Emma Watson, Emmy Rossum and many more.