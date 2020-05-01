'Scrubs' Actor Sam Lloyd Dies at 56

Zach Braff paid tribute to Lloyd on Twitter, writing: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together."

Sam Lloyd, best known for his role as New Sacred Heart lawyer Ted Buckland on the long-running NBC-ABC medical comedy Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

The Vermont native had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year, which was revealed in a GoFundMe campaign launched by Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife, Jill. The fundraiser has raised nearly $160,000.

Lloyd's agent confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scrubs star Zach Braff paid tribute to Lloyd on Twitter, writing: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also paid his respects on social media, tweeting: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Aside from appearing on 95 episodes of Scrubs as Buckland, Lloyd reprised the role for another Lawrence series, Cougar Town. His other TV credits include Lawrence's Spin City, Seinfeld, Desperate Housewives, Shameless, Modern Family and Happy Together. As for film, he was in Galaxy Quest and Flubber.

Survivors include his wife, Vanessa, and their son, Weston, born in 2019.