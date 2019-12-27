Sam Mendes, Elton John, Steven Knight Make U.K. New Year's Honors List

Just as awards momentum grows for '1917,' director Sam Mendes is to be given a knighthood.

Sam Mendes is to be knighted and become Sir Sam Mendes.

The Spectre and Skyfall director, among this year's awards contenders thanks to his WWI one-shot epic 1917, is being honored in the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honours List, announced Friday.

Others from the world of entertainment being recognized in the 2019 list include screenwriter and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is being given a Commander of the British Empire award. Meanwhile, Sir Elton John will become a Companion of Honour, while Grease star Olivia Newton-John is being given a damehood.

Queen founder member Roger Taylor and author and chef Nigel Slater will receive the Order of the British Empire honor.

This year's honors list includes 1,097 people. The honors process begins with nominations from the public, which are siphoned down by committees and reviewed by the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II or senior royals next year.