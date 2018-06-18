Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg Team for WWI Drama '1917'

This will mark Mendes' first time behind the camera since directing the last two James Bond movies 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre.'

Sam Mendes is reteaming with Steven Spielberg for World War I drama 1917.

Mendes co-wrote and will direct 1917 with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The package was just picked up by Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, which beat out several studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The deal comes with a commitment to finance the movie to the tune of $100 million. Amblin is also planting a flag for a December 2019 release through the company’s distribution partner, Universal Pictures. The logline is being hidden kept in a bunker.

Mendes’ writing partner on 1917 was a writer on Penny Dreadful, the period Showtime thriller Mendes exec produced.

The plan is for Mendes, who is juggling stage commitments, to shoot the movie next year. This will mark his first time behind the camera since directing the last two James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre.

Mendes worked with Spielberg on his first two movies when the latter was running Dreamworks. The company was behind American Beauty, Mendes’ debut that won five Oscars, including best picture, as well as his follow-up, Road to Perdition, the gangster drama that starred Tom Hanks.

"Our company has been a home for Sam since his first film,” said Spielberg in a statement. “I am so happy to have him back here in his old room spinning new stories – especially this hugely daring and ambitious new movie."