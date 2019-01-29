Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney Board 'The Heart'

Oscar winners Nat Faxon and Jim Rash are directing the action comedy.

Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney have nabbed starring roles in The Heart from writer/directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

Rockwell will play Joe and Spencer is Lucy, a couple who while desperate for cash agree to take the job of delivering a human heart from New York to Florida in 24 hours. When they realize that their delivery is destined for a black-market buyer who illegally skipped the donor list, they try to reroute the heart to its rightful recipient, only to be hunted down by insane criminals.

These include the greedy millionaire buyer, his scorned brother and Lucy’s own drug-dealing ex-boss, played by Janney. Rockwell and Janney earlier co-starred in Faxon and Rash’s directorial debut, the coming-of-age story The Way, Way Back.

Kevin Walsh and Ryan Stowell, who produced Manchester by the Sea, are producing The Heart via their The Walsh Company banner, with a late 2019 production date set. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales at the European Film Market in Berlin.

"Having worked with Nat and Jim on The Way Way Back and both producers on Manchester by the Sea, we have first-hand experience of how they all can brilliantly create an amazing film," Jonathan Kier, Sierra/Affinity’s president of sales and distribution said in a statement.

Faxon and Rash are currently shooting Downhill for Fox Searchlight Pictures, which stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Faxon and Rash are represented by CAA and Artists First.

