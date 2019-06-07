Sam Rockwell on Portraying Bob Fosse and Taking a "Break From Playing Racists"

Rockwell stars as choreographer Bob Fosse in FX's limited series, Fosse/Verdon along with Michelle Williams.

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell joined The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actor Roundtable to discuss his role as American dancer and choreographer Bob Fosse in FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon. Rockwell co-stars with Michelle Williams, whom he calls "a force of nature."

Rockwell told the roundtable, "We wanted to correct the record of how much Gwen Verdon was a part of that collaboration. We thought it would be better as a love story, and that would have a natural through line."

"They were kind of like twins," he continued. "They really were codependent in this way." Rockwell is a skilled dancer, saying, "I was kind of cocky about [the dancing], and I realized quite quickly I was not a dancer, not a professional dancer, and I had a lot of work to do." Neither Rockwell nor Williams used body doubles for the dance numbers, adding, "It's all me, but Michelle does a lot more dancing."

When asked which roles he would like to move away from, Rockwell told the roundtable, "I could take a break from racists. I've played a lot of country, or redneck, country's probably a better way to put it. I'm a city kid and they're always trying to throw me on a horse or give me lasso or something. That's not my thing."

Rockwell has starred in films such as The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He has an additional Oscar nomination for his portrayal of George W. Bush in Adam McKay's 2018 film, Vice.

Rockwell was joined by Hugh Grant, Richard Madden, Billy Porter, Stephan James and Diego Luna for the Drama Actor Roundtable. The full roundtable airs July 14 on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.