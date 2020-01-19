SAG Awards: Sam Rockwell Thanks "Wonder Twin" Michelle Williams During Speech

The actor received his third SAG Award on Sunday night.

Sam Rockwell snagged the best actor award in a TV movie or television miniseries at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

The actor, who plays legendary Broadway choreographer and director Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon, shut out fellow nominees Mahershala Ali, Russell Crowe, Jared Harris and Jharrel Jerome.

Upon receiving the Sunday night award from Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o, Rockwell talked about his dancing skills and lack thereof. He reminisced on the show's choreographers and how their skills trump his "MC Hammer" and "Tom Cruise Risky Business moves."

He went on thanking his fellow nominees during his speech. He said he didn't expect to stand at the podium receiving the ceremony's honor.

"I share this with you," the actor said. He continued by sharing the award with Fosse/Verdon creator Thomas Kail and actor Michelle Williams, who he called his "wonder twin."

"I can't imagine doing this with anyone else but you," he tells his co-star.

Earlier in the night, Williams took home the best actress in a miniseries prize for her work as Gwen Verdon in the drama.

Rockwell's win makes for his third SAG win. In 2018 he took home the best supporting actor in a film prize for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as well as the cast honor for the same role.

The 26th annual SAG Awards aired on Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium stage in Los Angeles.