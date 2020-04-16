Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release New Single, Music Video for "I'm Ready"

In their dynamic yet sultry new single, "I'm Ready," released on Thursday, the pop vocal powerhouses come together to take charge of falling in love with a special someone.

In their dynamic yet sultry new single, "I'm Ready," released on Thursday, the pop vocal powerhouses come together to take charge of falling in love with a special someone. "I'm ready for someone to love me," they declare in the bass-y chorus.

The accompanying video finds the duo conquering a number of Olympian events, including wrestling, diving, synchronized swimming and more. The two meet up in an emotive medal ceremony, as a gospel choir belts the chorus once more.

“I’m Ready” is the first single off Smith’s third studio album, due out later this year.

