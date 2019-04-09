Billboard Music Awards: Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Panic! At The Disco to Perform

Khalid, Normani and Lauren Daigle are also set to take the stage during the Las Vegas ceremony.

Host Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith and Panic! At the Disco are among the performers set to take the stage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Additional performers include Khalid, Lauren Daigle and Normani, who will join Smith onstage.

Clarkson, a five-time BBMA nominee, will perform her new single during the show, which she's hosting for the second year in a row. Smith, a three-time BBMA winner, will make his BBMA performance debut, alongside returning performer and two-time 2019 nominee Normani, on this year's show.

Panic! At The Disco, a four time nominee this year, will also take the stage for the first time as will Daigle, a two-time BBMA winner and three-time nominee this year. Returning performer and BBMA winner Khalid is a six-time nominee this year.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

The Billboard Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.