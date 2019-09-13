Sam Smith Publicly Changes Pronouns to They/Them

"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they wrote.

When pop superstar Sam Smith made the announcement earlier this year that they identified as nonbinary and genderqueer, many fans asked if the star still wanted fans to use the pronouns "he/him." Today, Smith answered their question.

On Friday, Smith took to their Instagram to let fans know that they were publicly changing their preferred pronouns to "they/them" after years of wondering how to identify. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they wrote. "I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!"

The "Stay With Me" singer said they know that people will struggle with the new pronouns, but that they hope people are ultimately accepting of their choice. "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering [sic] but all I ask is you please please try," they wrote. "I hope you can see me like I see myself now."

Finally, Smith said that they still have a lot to learn about being gender nonbinary, and directed fans toward "activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community" who helped them learn more about their gender expression. "For now I just want to be VISIBLE and open," they wrote. "If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday."

See Sam Smith's full post below

