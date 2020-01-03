Sam Waterston Arrested for Second Time During Climate Change Protest in D.C.

'Young Sheldon' actor Iain Armitage also appeared at the protest, taking the podium to urge others to reduce their use of plastic.

Actor Sam Waterston was arrested for the second time during a protest over climate change outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Friday.

According to the Twitter account for Fire Drill Fridays, a name coined by climate activists that refers to their weekly demonstrations, the focus of the protest was demanding to "hold fossil fuel companies accountable by making polluters pay."

Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the U.S. Capitol Police, told The Hollywood Reporter that the federal agency responded to "unlawful demonstration activity at First and East Capitol Streets, [where] forty individuals were arrested and charged with D.C. Code 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

On social media, Waterston was captured on video, with his hands in handcuffs, being taken into custody by law enforcement. "Thank you, Sam Waterston! Arrested for the 2nd time with #FireDrillFriday," the account captioned the video.

Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda, who began her Fire Drill Fridays in October and was arrested multiple times last year for her involvement in protests, was present on this occasion, but not arrested.

Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage was also in attendance, taking the podium to urge others to reduce their use of plastic. On Twitter, the young star documented some of his experience at the event, referencing his inspiration, Swedish climate change activist and Time Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg.

Since Fonda, a longtime political activist, temporarily moved to Washington D.C. to focus on climate change protests, she has been arrested five times. Referring to the student activists — including Thunberg — who frequently participate in protests, Fonda said in November, "We can't let them shoulder this burden by themselves, so it's grannies unite!"

Ted Danson, Sally Field, Catherine Keener and Robert Kennedy Jr. are among the other prominent figures who have been arrested for protesting in the last several months.