Sam Worthington, David Hyde Pierce Join Russell Crowe in 'The Georgetown Project' (Exclusive)

Miramax's thriller follows a troubled actor shooting a supernatural horror film, with Ryan Simpkins, Chloe Bailey, Tracey Bonner and Samantha Mathis also starring.

Sam Worthington (Avatar, Terminator Salvation) and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier, A Bug's Life) have landed lead roles alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe in Miramax's supernatural thriller The Georgetown Project.

Being written and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin (Queen of the South), the film follows troubled actor Anthony Miller (Crowe), who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter (Ryan Simpkins) wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Details of Worthington's and Pierce's roles are yet to be unveiled.

It was recently announced that Simpkins and Chloe Bailey had joined the cast, with Bailey playing Blake Holloway, an actress casted alongside Miller in the fictional film. Others set to join the project include Tracey Bonner and Samantha Mathis.

Bill Block is producing for Miramax. Kevin Williamson and Ben Fast are producing for Outerbanks.

The Georgetown Project was one of two high-profile features being sold by Miramax at the recent American Film Market. The other, Guy Ritchie action thriller Cash Truck starring Jason Statham, was swiped by MGM for North America.