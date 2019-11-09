Sam Worthington Saddles Up for Gritty Western 'The Last Son of Isaac LeMay' (Exclusive)

The 'Avatar' star is set to play a "gunslinging whoremonger" in the David Von Ancken-directed film.

Avatar star Sam Worthington is set to play a "gunslinging whoremonger" in The Last Son of Isaac LeMay. The action western — announced at AFM, where VMI Worldwide is handling global sales — follows Isaac LeMay (Worthington), who learns from a soothsayer that he is cursed and will be killed by one of his children.

To prevent the curse from coming true, he tracks down his spawn, whose bloodlines are confirmed by a hereditary birthmark, eventually finding his son Cal, who is on a murdering rampage. With bounty hunters and the sheriff on their tail, LeMay must find a way to stop his son and end the curse.

David Von Ancken (Seraphian Falls) will direct, with Andre Relis and Jib Polhemus producing. "The Last Son of Isaac LeMay is a gritty project, and I am thrilled to see Sam Worthington take on Isaac LeMay," said Relis.

