Samantha Bee Invites Democratic Presidential Candidates to Drop Out of Race on 'Full Frontal'

After some of the 20 candidates who participated in the first Democratic debate had less-than-stellar showings over the two-night event, Samantha Bee is already anticipating the next step for some long-shot hopefuls: dropping out of the race. And she has the perfect place for them to do it: Her show.

"I was disappointed that none of you announced your candidacy on my show, but you know what's the next best thing? Dropping out on my show," the Full Frontal host said, addressing the "many dozens of Democratic presidential candidates" in a video that posted Friday morning.

"I will throw you a kick-ass drop out party including acceptable reasons you're stepping aside such as 'spending more time with my family,' 'party unity' or 'I am Tulsi Gabbard,'" Bee suggested. She added that the party would also include balloons, music and a "custom cake of your choosing."

Alluding to the fact that candidates like Eric Swalwell and Kirsten Gillibrand announced they were running on fellow Daily Show alum Stephen Colbert's Late Show, Bee jokingly threatened to "crush that nice man's glasses" if any candidates choose to end their campaigns on the CBS late-night show.

The clip is not the first time Bee has been outspoken about her frustration with the high number of Democratic presidential candidates, recently encouraging some candidates to instead run for Senate. In May, Full Frontal correspondents Allana Harkin and Mike Rubens took to the streets to talk to Americans about what they look for in a presidential candidate. Many of the answers didn't have a lot to do with people's qualifications, but instead who they were already familiar with. That segment ended with guest John Michael Higgins telling the candidates, "If you're running and you don't actually think you can be president, get the fuck out!"

Bee's also expressed her displeasure with Gillibrand announcing her candidacy on Colbert and asked Kamala Harris to re-announce her campaign on Full Frontal, when the California senator appeared on the show.

