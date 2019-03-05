'Handmaid's Tale' Star Samira Wiley Joins Tom Hanks in 'Bios' (Exclusive)

The movie follows Finch, the last man on earth, who builds a robot to care for his dog.

Samira Wiley, who earned an Emmy for her work in Hulu's Handmaid's Tale, has joined Tom Hanks in Amblin Partner's sci-fi feature Bios.

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will helm the story that centers on Finch (Hanks), the last man on earth and an ailing inventor facing his own mortality. Finch builds a robot to care for his dog, the only thing he truly loves and the trio embark on an epic cross-country journey, where the scientist must teach his creation to become human enough to take care of his beloved pet and for his dog to accept a new master. Caleb Landry Jones will also appear in the movie.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell penned the script. Powell and Kevin Misher (Fighting With My Family) will produce, along with ImageMovers’ Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine. Robert Zemeckis and Andy Berman will executive producers alongside Luck and Sapochnik.

Universal will distribute Bios, which is currently set for a 2020 release.

Wiley is best known for her work in television, along with the Handmaid's Tale she earned praise for her role on Netflix's Orange in the New Black. Her feature credits include Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Gang Tyre.