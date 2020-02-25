Sammy Davis Jr. Biopic Taps 'Luke Cage' Writer Charles Murray

The Paramount project will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mike Menchel and Lionel Richie.

Paramount has tapped Charles Murray to pen the studio's biopic of famed performer Sammy Davis Jr.

The feature, which will be partially based on Davis' memoir Yes I Can: The Story of Sammy Davis Jr., will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mike Menchel and Lionel Richie.

Davis Jr. began his career in vaudeville and made his name as a multihyphenate performer — recording Billboard Top 100 hits like "The Candy Man" and starring in films like Ocean's 11 as a member of the Rat Pack, the group of Las Vegas performers that also included Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Filmmakers will be working alongside Davis Jr.’s estate for the movie.

Murray, whose credits include writing and exec producing on FX drama Sons of Anarchy and Marvel series Luke Cage, is repped by Anonymous Content.