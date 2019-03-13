Samuel Goldwyn Nabs Scott Adkins-Starring Gangster Thriller 'Avengement'

The action thriller, set for a May 24 theatrical and digital release in the U.S., is directed by Jesse V. Johnson from a screenplay he wrote with Stu Small.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Jesse V. Johnson’s action thriller Avengement, the Scott Adkins-starring gangster thriller.

A May 24 release in theaters and on digital is planned. Avengement, directed by Johnson from a screenplay he wrote with Stu Small, follows a lowly criminal who, having escaped while on furlough from prison, returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people who made him a cold-hearted killer.

“It’s a hard-hitting gangster film with fight scenes that keep you on the edge of your seat,” said Ryan Boring, director of marketing and PR at Samuel Goldwyn Films, in a statement. The action thriller marks the sixth collaboration between Johnson and Adkins after early outings with Accident Man, Triple Threat and Savage Dog.

Avengement also stars Craig Fairbrass, Nick Moran, Thomas Turgoose, Kierston Wareing and Louis Mandylor. Bleiberg Entertainment produced the film through its Compound B genre label and is handling worldwide sales.

Ehud Bleiberg and Joe Karimi-Nik produced Avengement, while Nicholas Donnermeyer and Adkins executive produced. Other upcoming releases from Samuel Goldwyn Films include Ondi Timoner’s biopic Mapplethorpe, the Russian blockbuster Sobibor from actor turned director Konstantin Khabenskiy, Joseph Cross’ directorial debut Summer Night, and the Karen Gillan and David Dastmalchian-starrer All Creatures Here Below.