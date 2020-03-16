San Antonio Boosts Hollywood Productions With Incentives, Cultural Hotspots

With a quick turnaround for permits and a willingness to waive fees for more than 250 parks and such facilities as libraries, the Riverwalk, Market Square and La Villita, the city has attracted both series and features.

San Antonio is a big city, but doesn't feel like it when you're there," says Goodtaste With Tanji's Tanji Patton, whose digital cooking series has filmed at spots like the Alamo.

The film commission of the seventh-most-populated U.S. city has been making a concerted effort since 2015 to greatly expand its Hollywood reach.

"Our city is budget friendly, with a 7.5 percent incentive for projects with at least a $100,000 minimum spend in San Antonio," says Krystal Jones of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture. "The state incentive kicks in at a $250,000 spend, to provide up to 30 percent total incentive" for projects spending $3 million and above.

With a quick turnaround for permits and a willingness to waive fees at more than 250 parks and such facilities as libraries, River Walk, Market Square and La Villita, the city has attracted both series (DIY Network's Pool Kings, Lifetime's My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera) and features like Elevating Entertainment's No Time to Run. "We had a couple of scenes that required a very high number of extras, and Krystal made that happen for us," says Run producer and co-writer Scott Avery. "It wasn't like me calling the film commission and leaving 10 messages."

Attracting out-of-state production companies, particularly ones that make Latino content, has been a priority. HBO Latino's Entre Nos comedy special will be returning to San Antonio as part of its 26-city tour a year after filming during Fiesta (a Mardi Gras-like holiday) in April 2019. Says Entre Nos producer Victor Elizalde: "What really sealed the deal for us is within a day of flying there, we were able to see all of the theaters where we could have possibly wanted to shoot. They were beyond accommodating, which even outweighed the tax credit." He adds, "The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is paying us to bring our tour back this year. That's what kind of success it was."

Univision also has cultivated a special relationship with the city; the network's first station was founded in San Antonio. "This is where Univision began," says Alejandro Pimentel, who produces its TeletonUSA fundraiser, the second of which airs in April for children with special needs. "This is such a great city to tape, especially for the Hispanic audience," he adds.

Claudia Marquez, senior producer of Univision's Despierta América!, found inspiration in locales while taking the 23-years-running Spanish morning show on the road. Famed restaurant Mi Tierra "was Mexican to the extreme, and the history of the city is very involved with Mexican heritage," Marquez says, noting the eatery's family owners "were so happy to help, putting Despierta América! in the design of their papel cartado," a traditional paper decoration. "It's little details like that."

San Antonio's weather has proved both a boon and a deficit to productions. The city's climate can be unpredictable, notes Pimentel, and Avery found the summer triple-digit temps stifling: "It's pretty rough on talent and the crew, but we got through it." For her part, Marquez (who marked the weather as a plus during a winter shoot) says she would go back "in a heartbeat."

Where Hollywood Hangs Out in San Antonio

PEARL DISTRICT

The area just north of downtown is constructed out of an old brewery and harbors boutique restaurants and "the world-class Hotel Emma," says the film commission's Krystal Jones. Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St.

RIVER WALK

"By the end of the day, any film crew ends up downtown at the River Walk drinking margaritas and eating Mexican food," says producer Scott Avery. The 15-mile stroll is the city's No. 1 permitted location.

849 E. Commerce St.

MOKARA, ST. ANTHONY

These two hotels are where "celebrities who come to town usually stay," says Jones. "They have VIP elevator access. Dave Chappelle was at the next-door bar Soho." Mokara, 212 W. Crockett St.; St. Anthony, 300 E. Travis St.

MI TIERRA CAFE

"This same family, the Cortezes, have had it for three generations," says producer Claudia Marquez of the iconic Mexican restaurant. "It never closes, and you see the decorations — I was just in awe."

218 Produce Row

This story first appeared in the March 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.