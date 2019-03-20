San Francisco Film Festival to Present Tributes to Laura Dern, Laura Linney and John C. Reilly

It will also host a tribute to director Claire Denis, who will screen her new sci-fi film 'High Life.'

Laura Dern, Laura Linney, John C. Reilly and director Claire Denis will all be treated to tributes at the 62nd annual San Francisco International Film Festival, which runs from April 10-19 at venues throughout the city. Presented by the nonprofit SFFilm, the festival, which announced its full line-up today, will screen 163 films, including 46 narrative features and 40 documentary features.

The fest will kick off with the already-announced world premiere of the first episode of upcoming Netflix series Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City and conclude with Gavin Hood’s political thriller Official Secrets, starring Keira Knightley. Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, starring Awkwafina as a broke Asian-American artist visiting her family in China, will screen as the fest’s Centerpiece event on April 18.

As for the tributes, Denis will take part in an onstage conversation preceding a screening of her new sci-fi film High Life, starring Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche; Linney, who stars in Tales of the City, will take part in a conversation before a screening of her 2007 feature The Savages, in which she shared the screen with the late Philip Seymour Hoffman; Dern is accompanying her film Trial By Fire, a true-life death row drama directed by Edward Zwick; and Reilly and producer Alison Dickey will take part in a Q&A following a screening of Jacques Audiard’s Western The Sisters Brothers.

Boots Riley, the writer and director of Sorry to Bother You, will give the fest’s annual State of Cinema address on April 13.

The festival’s Launch program, which features world premieres, will present Cheryl Haines’ Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, a documentary about the Chinese artist’s 2014 @Large art installation at Alcatraz, and Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak’s When I’m A Moth, a fictional account of how Hillary Rodam Clinton spent the summer of 1969 working at a cannery in Alaska.

The festival will present its persistence of vision award to documentary filmmaker Madeline Anderson and its George Gund III craft of cinema award to Claude Jarman, Jr., the former child actor who went on to head the San Francisco Film Society, now known as SFFilm, from 1965 —1980.

Further details can be found at the festival's website.